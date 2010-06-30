What If Steve Jobs Paid The New York Times A Nickel For Every Mention Of The iPad Or iPhone?

So remember that Rasmussen poll earlier this month? The one that asked people how they felt about various Federal Trade Commission tax proposals designed to save the newspaper business?



The survey found that 74% of Americans oppose a proposed tax on web sites like the Drudge Report to help fund the newspapers whose articles they aggregate, and that 71% aren’t into the idea of a taxpayer-funded program that would help newspapers around the country recruit and pay young reporters.

But Alan D. Mutter has another idea for subsidizing the struggling industry. “How about an iHype ‘tax’ to save the news?” he asks in a sarcastic blog post on Reflections of a Newsosaur:

The pesky problem of paying for the news could be resolved rather fast if publishers and broadcasters just charged Steve Jobs a nickel a word for all the free hype they provide to sell his iParaphernalia.

While I admit to being as fascinated as the next guy with Apple’s electronic confections, it is nonetheless staggering to see how much scarce reporting talent and news hole goes into pimping iProducts in the nation’s press.

To make his point, Mutter “randomly” chose 10 newspapers and dug into their online archives to see how many times they’ve used the terms “iPad” or “iPhone.”

Paper’s like Virginia’s Charlottesville Daily Progress, with a scant five and 29 mentions of the iPad and iPhone, respectively, wouldn’t make much of a dent. The San Jose Mercury News, on the other hand, with 411 and 682 mentions, might generate a few bucks.

But the real cash cow here would be The New York Times, with a whopping 10,000+ mentions each of the iPad and iPhone in the past 30 days alone, according to a simple keyword search on nytimes.com. (There could be some redundancies in that count, but still.)

UPDATE: We thought that number seemed high, and a commenter agreed, offering the following: “38 iPad mentions in the last seven days and 203 in the past month. The 10,000+ count is quite obviously inaccurate and undermines the point that was being made.” We softened the headline to reflect this, but we don’t think it negates Mutter’s point.

Check out Mutter’s chart below:

