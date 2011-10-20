The New York Times Has A Brilliant Visual Marketing Campaign

The New York Times tech team frequently creates awesome offerings for their site.



They are back with another one, a survey that helps users find their “personality” by asking a series of questions about likes and dislikes. (It also doubles as a sneaky smary way to gather market research.)

The unique part of the this survey is that instead of words, 12 images pop up for each question. A user simply clicks on the icon that best represents his or her interests and then moves to the next question.

Some examples:

What would spark a conversation with you? (along with images of sports, ballet, money, etc)

How do you most like to be entertained? (crossword puzzles, print magazines, video games, concerts)

What’s your favourite type of movie? (courtroom drama, romcom, western)

What kind of performance do you go to most? (football, race car, concert)

What is your kind of art? (tattoo, pottery, aerials)

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time? (reading, surfing, dancing)

How do you read the Times?

Section you read first?

Which issue do you care about most?

Children? Age? Gender?

A couple issues.

1) It’s rather long (although perhaps less so if we weren’t writing the questions down? And it’s also easier to click on images than read answers and click on ovals.)

2) It’s a little basic. It told us we were a “Tech Guru” and suggested the Tech Update. Also, that we shouldn’t miss David Pogue’s column. Wouldn’t a “Tech Guru” already know about the Tech Update and David Pogue’s column? There’s so much great stuff on NYTimes.com, we wish the quiz pointed us to some offerings we might not know about.

But overall, the endeavour is very cool and certainly worth the effort.

