The New York Times Has A Bajillion More Twitter Followers Than Every Other Newspaper

On Monday, we showed you, via Jeremy Porter of the blog Journalistics, the top 25 newspapers based on Google’s PageRank feature, which calculates the importance of a website by counting the amount of times it is linked to by other sites.



Porter has another top newspapers list out today, this time based on Twitter followers.

In that department, The New York Times is blowing everyone else out of the water, with more than 2.6 million followers as of the time of this posting (“the ONLY newspaper from the Top 25 with more Twitter followers than print circulation,” Porter notes, emphasis his own) to The Wall Street Journal’s 464,591 and The Washington Post’s 204,514.

We have an email out to Times social media editor Jennifer Preston asking how the Grey Lady has been able to rack up so many more followers than the competition. We’ll update with a comment if we hear back.

UPDATE – A Times source points out that between its various Twitter accounts, the Times has “hundreds of thousands” more followers than the number cited in this post. We assume the other papers also have more followers that the list indicates when taking into account their multiple topic-specific Twitter feeds.

In the meantime, here’s the top 25 newspapers on Twitter from Journalistics:

@nytimes – 2,668,948 @wsj – 464,591 @washingtonpost – 204,514 @latimes – 83,335 @usatoday – 72,929 @newyorkpost – 57,605 @clevelanddotcom – 38,863 @chicagotribune – 34,490 * @denverpost – 32,755 @dallas_news – 24,726 @seattletimes – 22,286 @suntimes – 18,952 @freep – 18,851 @nydailynew – 15,744 @houstonchron – 14,108 @azcentral – 10,407 @oregonian – 10,338 @phillyinquirer – 9,819 @SFGate – 9,508 @MN_News – 7,008 @NJ_News – 6,181 @SDUT – 5,886 @tampabaycom – 3,168 @insidebayarea – 2,810 @cctimes – 2,705

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.