John Grogan, author of “Marley & Me,” had a simple assignment from The New York Times: review “The Puppy Diaries.”



He really enjoyed the book.

That’s probably good for his career!

The book’s author is none other than Jill Abramson, the paper of record’s executive editor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.