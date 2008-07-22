The New York Times Gets LinkedIn: Targeted Headlines And Ads

The New York Times’ (NYT) latest effort to add more features to its Web site: A new partnership with business-focused social networking site LinkedIn, announced today. LinkedIn members visiting the Times’ business and tech pages will see a new section of headlines tailored to the industry they work in, as determined by the information in their LinkedIn profile. They’ll also get their ads further targeted that way, too.



A targeted headline feature will highlight the five latest Times articles for LinkedIn members based on their non-personally identifiable attributes. For example, LinkedIn members who work in the energy sector will have the option to receive relevant, targeted Times stories that cover the energy business.

Times readers will also be able to share and discuss stories with LinkedIn members in their networks. This feature will be incorporated into the share tool on all article pages of NYTimes.com.

Sounds useful enough and can’t hurt. Note that this won’t affect the Times’ homepage — as of now, Times editors are still in charge of that.

For ad targeting, the Times will harvest parts of your profile — industry, job function, seniority,

company size, gender and geography — in a non-personally identifiable way. Readers can opt out here; see link at bottom.

