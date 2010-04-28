The New York Times Can't Link To POLITICO's Carl Levin Article Because It Uses The Word "Shitty"

This is crazy.



The New York Times Caucus blog has a post up about how various media are handling the fact that Carl Levin used the word “shitty” several times during today’s Goldman Sachs hearings.

The last paragraph is wild:

How many editors will let this one be published or broadcast? Let’s wait and see. Some have already put up the offending terms as part of their live blogging or other coverage — Politico, for example. But we can’t link to that specific article, because they use the term deemed offensive in this corner. It won’t be hard to find, though.

Anyway, here’s the article.

Also: Shitty!

(Via Ryan McCarthy)

