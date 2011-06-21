This Candle Smells Like The New York Times

Now your bedroom can smell like an ink-stained wretch.



Refinery29 reports on the existence of The Times of New York designed by deceased Tobias Wong and created by Josee Lepage.

The items, which retail for $65, smell like newsprint. Or, you know, as close as one can get to newsprint in candle form.

The scent is, in a word, newsy, with hints of guaiacwood, cedar, musk, spice, with “a powdery note and velvet nuance,” meant to mimic the aroma of black ink on newsprint.

We imagine if they really wanted to get serious about nailing the smell they would include a little bit of Brian Stelter‘s tux from the Page One documentary.

