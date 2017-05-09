The New York Times is offering Americans a £4,600 'Brexit means Brexit!' holiday to London

LONDON — Interest in Britain’s historic decision to leave the European Union across the pond is huge, and now tourists looking to learn more are being offered the chance to take a “Brexit means Brexit!” tour of Britain’s capital, courtesy of the New York Times.

America’s most famous newspaper has launched its special Brexit tour as part of its “Times Journeys” travel service, and promises to offer guests the chance “to discuss Britain’s decision to leave the EU and the financial, legal and social implications for Britain, Europe and the world,” accompanied by the Times’ London bureau chief Steve Erlanger.

Over the course of six days and five nights, guests on the tour will explore cultural highlights of the capital including “a typical pub lunch and a pint at a local pub frequented by members of Parliament,” and a trip for afternoon tea.

With each day split into a different theme, tourists will spend their first morning taking a walking tour of Westminster with a history graduate from the London School of Economics, followed by a trip to London’s financial heart, the City of London the next day.

Day four invites guests to “attend a talk on British foreign affairs, and discuss the U.K.’s trade, political and defence policies with Europe and the rest of the world.” On the final day, a discussion of the legal implications of Brexit in the Magna Carta room at the British Library is the highlight.

The tour does not come cheap, costing $US5,995 — roughly £4,600 — but includes flights, meals, drinks receptions, talks, and accommodation in the four-star St. Ermin’s Hotel in Westminster for the duration of the stay.

Twitter was quick to mock the tour, with numerous Brits offering their own hospitality at just a fraction of the price of the NYT’s trip:

See the tour’s full itinerary here.

[email protected] Americans: I will rant about Brexit at you while we drink pints at the Red Lion for the frankly bargain price of $US2,000

— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 9, 2017

For $US5k pp, I’ll take a group of Americans on a walking tour of the Brexit heartland of Hartlepool. Includes pub lunch in the Yates.

— Patrick Andelic (@pkandelic) May 9, 2017

Setting up a rival tour taking in Sunderland, Hartlepool, Dewsbury and East Hull. See the gritty heart of Brexit land for a mere $US2,500. https://t.co/xkJF78RTm2

— Dan Chirwa (@CopycatDan) May 9, 2017

