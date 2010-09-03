The New York Times' Arthur Sulzberger On The Wall Street Journal: No Newspaper War Here!

VanityFair.com has published a preview of Sarah Ellison’s forthcoming magazine piece about News Corp. Chairman/Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch’s “War On The New York Times,” in which she interviews top executives at each of the two dueling newspapers.



New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. clears one thing up right off the bat:

“Can we talk about the use of the word ‘war’? … we don’t see this as a war.”

But that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of mud to be slung:

“I read the Journal a little less now. I find that I can skim it in a way I couldn’t before. If the Journal is gaining market share I’d guess it is more at the expense of USA Today than the Times.” —NYT Executive Editor Bill Keller

“[WSJ’s Greater New York section is] a small-town news section in a big city.” —Keller

Murdoch’s anti-Times rhetoric “is not resonating with our advertisers, it’s not resonating with our readers, and quite frankly it’s not resonating with the American public.” —Sulzberger

Murdoch’s newspaper wars “tend to look like demolition derbies. Nobody really wins, but there is a lot of carnage.” —Keller

“People who don’t win prizes generally say” they don’t care about winning them [rolls eyes]. —Keller

“Rupert owns The Times of London, The Sun, The Wall Street Journal. He helped elect [New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg] and here he is with all of his peers in New York, and it’s The New York Times that’s being lauded by Mike Bloomberg! It was a hysterical moment.” [frowns a grumpy Murdoch impression] —Sulzberger

Game on!

