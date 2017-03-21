The New York Stock Exchange is scrambling to fix a key market.

The Big Board was unable to carry out a closing auction for a number of big-name exchange-traded funds on its NYSE Arca market, according to people familiar with the matter. The exchange hasn’t published a list of affected securities at the time of writing, but a number of liquid funds including DIA, GLD and IWM are said to be impacted.

