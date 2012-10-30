The New York Stock Exchange Is Not Flooded And It Looks Beautiful Right Now

Earlier media reports that the floor of the New York Stock Exchange is flooded under three feet of water are totally false.



A NYSE spokesperson called it “irresponsible reporting by Weather Channel, CNN” and others, according to @AdrienneLaF.

The rumour started almost an hour ago and traders and floor brokers heard it too.

A NYSE floor broker told us he heard it, but was relieved to hear that the floor is dry.

Now check out this shot of the facade of the NYSE lit up in red, white and blue.

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Here’s the CNN report saying there’s three feet of water on the NYSE floor.

Photo: rissaliann

A live cam in the NYSE shows the floor is totally dry…

Photo: Instagram/fashionweeknyc

