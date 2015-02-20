The New York Post trolls Obama's take on 'Islamic' terrorism

New York City’s most outspoken tabloid is not a fan of President Barack Obama’s reluctance to call terrorists “Muslim” or “Islamic.”

The front page of Thursday’s New York Post features Obama blindfolded with the headline, “Islamic terror? I just don’t see it.”

The cover is a reference to Obama’s Wednesday speech at a White House summit on religious extremism. In the speech, Obama argued against granting jihadist militants like the Islamic State group (also known as ISIS or ISIL) “religious legitimacy.”

The Post, clearly, has a different point of view.

“They’re burning and beheading victims in the name of Islam,” the tabloid’s story on the speech reads, “but President Obama delivered a major speech Wednesday on combating violent extremism — while refusing to use the words ‘Muslim terrorists.'”

