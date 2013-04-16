The New York Post Says 'Saudi Suspect' Held In Boston Bombings Despite Police Denial

Even though Boston police commissioner Edward Davis told reporters on the record this afternoon that they do not have a suspect in custody inside a Boston Hospital, the New York Post reports otherwise.



Its web site right now says it all: The Post alleges a 20-year-old Saudi national is being held in hospital where he’s being treated for burns. Here’s the Post’s front page:

The LA Times also reported:

A federal law enforcement officials said authorities were questioning a Saudi national who was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries. The person was not identified as a suspect.

CBS claims to have a similar story.

Here’s the top of the Post’s story, which you can read in full here.

NY Post

