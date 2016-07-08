A lot of people are unhappy about The New York Post's 'Civil War' front page on the Dallas shootings

The New York Post made a big call this morning with this front page declaring that last night’s shootings of several Dallas police officers was a “Civil War.” The shootings continued this morning as police pinned down a resistant lone gunman in the heart of the city. Five police officers have died so far and a total of 11 were shot.

The situation is messy, chaotic, fluid and unresolved. Authorities still don’t know the full toll or how many people were involved in the sniper plot.

Yet the Post delivered this instant verdict:

The front page produced a largely negative reaction from Twitter users:

That night none of us could sleep because the world was burning and the @nypost decided to pour gasoline on the flames.

— Melissa Hawks (@MelissaBHawks) 8 July 2016

.@nypost This is insanely irresponsible. Nothing has been confirmed; the stand-off is still ongoing. Please change this cover by tomorrow

— Jamie Pastore (@jamiepastore) 8 July 2016

Twitter users responding directly to the Post’s tweet of its front page were almost universal in their condemnation of the headline.

The siege continued this morning.

