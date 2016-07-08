A lot of people are unhappy about The New York Post's 'Civil War' front page on the Dallas shootings

Jim Edwards

The New York Post made a big call this morning with this front page declaring that last night’s shootings of several Dallas police officers was a “Civil War.” The shootings continued this morning as police pinned down a resistant lone gunman in the heart of the city. Five police officers have died so far and a total of 11 were shot.

The situation is messy, chaotic, fluid and unresolved. Authorities still don’t know the full toll or how many people were involved in the sniper plot.

Yet the Post delivered this instant verdict:

New York PostNew York Post

The front page produced a largely negative reaction from Twitter users:

 

Twitter users responding directly to the Post’s tweet of its front page were almost universal in their condemnation of the headline.

The siege continued this morning.

