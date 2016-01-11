The New York Post calls Sean Penn 'El Jerko' for meeting with El Chapo without telling the police

The New York Post called American actor Sean Penn “El Jerko” for meeting with Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, nearly three months after the Sinaloa cartel boss escaped from Mexico’s most-fortified prison — and not informing authories.

Penn’s seven-hour Rolling Stone interview in the middle of Mexican jungle, however, led security forces to discover Guzmán’s location, according to The Associated Press.

The six-month manhunt for Guzman concludedon January 8 when the farmer-turned-billionaire-drug lord was apprehended in Los Mochis, Mexico.

