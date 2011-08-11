Story On The Death Of Alt-Weeklies Starts A Funny Twitter Flame War

Kat Stoeffel’s story in the New York Observer covers the declining fortunes of New York’s alt-weeklies.



She exhaustively details the troubles of New York Press, Time Out New York, and the Village Voice.

Tony Ortega, the Voice‘s editor-in-chief, didn’t take kindly to the story. He took to Twitter to express his objections:

Funny how a pub that’s gone through 4 editors recently yet again brings up that we went through several — five YEARS ago. Sigh.

So the Press is about to close, Time Out was slashed and sold, and the Voice still making money. Funny how the story didn’t read that way.

The Observer has been whiplashed by change and is hanging by a thread, so I know it’s therapeutic to dump on us. Really, I don’t mind.

Most embarrassing thing? Someone actually called Time Out New York an “alt-weekly.”

Gawker’s John Cook also joined the fun with some tweets, noting that there was a certain paper missing from the story:

There’s a sizable salmon elephant stomping around unheralded in this story: http://bit.ly/p159oz

Oh and the elephant is very, very skinny.

@nickrizzo If you’re gonna take a look at struggling NY weeklies that have been devastated by the web, you ought to look at all of them, no?

