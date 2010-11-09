The New York Mets Rebuilding Strategy Is To Become The Oakland A's

Sandy Alderson

Photo: AP

The New York Mets have hired Paul DePodesta to be their vice president of player development and amateur scouting, making him the third former Oakland A’s executive to join Mets in the last two weeks.The club hired former A’s GM Sandy Alderson to be their boss last month and he’s quickly stocked the front office with former co-workers.



Last week, he hired ex-Blue Jay GM J.P. Riccardi to be his special assistant — the same job Riccardi held under Alderson in Oakland in the 1990s.

DePodesta was hired by Oakland’s Billy Beane in 1998, after Beane replaced Alderson as the A’s GM. DePodesta then went on to work for the San Diego Padres when Alderson was their CEO.

While the A’s have always been admired for the ability to find talent on the cheap, observers have long wondered what their brain trust could do with the Mets’ budget at their disposal. Unfortunately, the A’s have had just as much success as the Mets on the field — one World Series win in the last 25 years.

