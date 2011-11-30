The Chris Paul To New York Knicks rumours Are Out Of Control And Unlikely To Happen

Photo: New York Daily News

UPDATE: According to both Ken Berger and Howard Beck, if Paul wishes to sign with the Knicks, he will have to do so for considerably less money. New provisions in the CBA would force the point guard to take nearly a $42 million paycut.



The league’s stated philosophical reason for locking out its player was to restore “competitive balance” in a league too closely defined by the “haves” and “have-nots.”

Changes were needed to douse the proliferation of “superteams” like the Miami Heat.

Oops.

Now that on-court discussions have resumed, so have the Chris Paul to New York rumours.

ESPN’s Chris Broussard reports the Knicks remain Paul’s team of choice when he becomes a free agent after this season.

Paul’s first choice by far is to team up with the Knicks’ (Carmelo) Anthony and Amare Stoudemire to form yet another Eastern Conference big three, according to sources close to the situation.

The Knicks should have enough cap room following this season to offer Paul a deal similar to what LeBron James and Chris Bosh received with the Heat – under the maximum, but more than palatable in exchange for playing with two all-stars.

The Hornets could, of course, trade Paul this season. The problem is the Hornets are under the possession of the NBA. And it’s nearly impossible to believe the NBA would allow a trade of this significance under their watch.

The Knicks also have little too offer in a trade other than Anthony and Stoudemire.

This hasn’t stopped the New York media from dreaming.

Just days after owners and players tentatively agreed to an NBA season, the New York Daily News ran a photoshopped image of Paul in a Knicks uniform.

Paul’s second option reportedly, the Los Angeles Clippers, would make more sense from a logistical perspective. The Clippers are stocked full of talent like Eric Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, and Al-Farouq Aminu and could trade any combination via the extend-and-trade option.

So get ready NBA fans for the sequel to Melo-Palooza, or as Newsday’s Alan Hahn coined it, the “CP3-for-all.”

