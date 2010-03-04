The New York City Tech Scene Doesn't Play Dirty Enough To Win

Following up on the articles about the New York startup scene, and as someone who has led start ups in both San Francisco and New York City, there is a missing ingredient in the New York scene, particularly as it relates to consumer oriented companies.



And until we achieve critical mass and a collective intelligence in this area, New York will remain the purview of tech companies in the advertising and media space, but not the place where big, breakout, consumer-facing companies are built.

So what’s the special sauce? Let’s just say that internet companies that are a part of our every day lives, the Facebooks, the Zyngas, the MySpaces, the Photobuckets, and all those companies you see on a top 200 sites that you’ve never heard of, they don’t always get there by being school boys. The press focus is always built around a story of an entrepreneur, good fortune, and viral growth. But the truth is that these companies rise to the top because underneath they are relentless and brass-knuckled, and they do what it takes.

There are secrets out there. There are secrets about how to win at SEO. There are secrets about what hides in your analytics reports. There are secrets about what happens when someone looks for friends on your site by entering their address book. If I have to be more clear about that, well then you’ve proven my point. In the Bay Area, there are a wealth of folks who know these secrets. Folks who could take a health content site and have it suddenly appear on top in every search. Sites with millions of members that leave you scratching your head about why they joined.

None of this is wrong per se, nor in any blatant violation of common internet rules. But it’s that stuff in the trenches that those who know guard carefully and often are employed by those companies who we would never suspect employ them.

It’s those bag of tricks, the same tricks that 50 years ago caused some door to door vacuum salesmen to sell many times more than others, that drive a lot of growth. And while we might be more intellectual, or worldly, or mobile, or cranky or whatever that New York special sauce is, I can tell you from chatter with various colleagues here, we ain’t got none of that in the trenches, brass knuckles stuff that they have over there. And they aren’t sharing these secrets. So we can socialize and opine all we want (’cause us New Yorkers are good at that) but until we build up that army of people who really know how the big get bigger, and the secrets I mentioned above, we will be a step behind the west coast.

