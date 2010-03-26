The New York Bar That Is Trying To Attract Wall Streeters By Setting Prices Like Stocks

The Exchange Bar and Grill in Gramercy has a ticker tape flashing menu prices in red letters as demand changes force them to fluctuate, says Reuters.



Here’s how it works: if one drink is in heavy demand, its price will rise. The cost of other similar drinks will drop.

This bar could create the atmosphere of a trading floor, with people trying to hype Bud Light beer to reduce the price of Amstel Light. Or drinkers could just eat and drink what they want, which is probably what will happen.

