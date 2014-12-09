The New Year Will Be The Best Time To Look For A Job In Years

Photo: Getty

Australian employers are gearing up to start hiring more people in 2015.

Hiring intentions by companies has reached the highest level since 2012, according to this quarter’s Employment Trends report from recruiter Hudson.

Hudson says the surge of confidence is reflective of the structural transformation under way in the Australian work force, and the subsequent skills changes necessary to compete in a post-GFC world.

Net hiring intentions for the first quarter of 2015 recorded their largest quarterly rise since 2010, with 18.7% of employers looking to increase permanent staffing levels, up 5.6 percentage points on last quarter.

“Despite lukewarm economic conditions and recently released weak GDP figures, Australian employers are optimistic about the year ahead,” says said Dean Davidson, Executive General Manager, Hudson Australia.

“While the outlook is buoyant, the thirst for talent is centred on specific sectors and role families that support business transformation.”

These often newly created roles are critical to future success and profitability and as such may be less impacted by broader economic trends in the months ahead.

Queensland is hot spot. With a government in pre-election mode, there is a considered push to deliver upon the current transformation programs of work and front-line projects. A net 20.4% of employers in Queensland are looking to increase headcount, an uplift of 1.9 percentage points.

NSW has also seen a wave of confidence with a net 19.4% of employers planning to hire early next year, an increase 9.4 percentage points, largely driven by change and transformation in the financial services sector.

A net 36.9% of hiring managers plan to increase their financial services headcount in the first quarter of 2015, surging 16.8 percentage points for the quarter.

“Those professionals with exposure to agile environments are highly sought after as are compliance and risk professionals who can help organisations navigate the plethora of regulatory change on the horizon,” says Davidson

The legal profession has been a dominant force in NSW as well as nationally with a net of 36.9% of hiring managers looking to increase headcount in 2015.

There is strong demand for mid-level lawyers in private practice with organisations backfilling roles that were deliberately left unfilled from past years.

The one key theme emerging across Australia is an increasing demand for employees who will have a real impact on businesses’ bottom lines.

“We are seeing less demand for reporting and transactional roles and a shift towards roles that underpin future growth opportunities,” he says.

“The business environment remains challenging for most sectors and so businesses are focused on creating positions – and seeking out employees – that are really going to add tangible value.”

