Yahoo Restructures Its Ad Services, Significantly Affecting Tumblr [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Yahoo announced a revamped Yahoo Advertising at the Consumer Electronics Show yesterday. The new Yahoo Advertising will boost Tumblr Sponsored Posts by allowing advertisers to better target their native ads according to gender and location. Yahoo will now be charging based on a cost per engagement model, meaning ad pricing will be based upon the number of Reblogs, Likes, followers, and clicks made directly from the sponsored content.

YouTube launched an official Olympics page that will feature exclusive content, including profiles on star athletes. Liberty Mutual Insurance has signed on as the channel’s exclusive sponsor.

The FTC penalised four companies for false advertising. L’Occitane and HCG Direct were fined, and LeanSpa was granted a suspended settlement for being unable to pay. But Sensa, the granulated diet product manufacturer, will have to pay the most, with a whopping $US26.5 million fine.

The New York Times launched its redesign website, including its first ever native advertisement.

The pharmacy retail chain CVS is undergoing a creative agency review, according to AdAge’s sources.

General Motors has named Paul Edwards as vp-U.S. marketing for Chevrolet, placing him in charge of the American market.

Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, has put McGarrah Jessee in charge of all its media planning and buying duties. McGarrah Jessee has been handling creative duties since 2003.

Sony Computer Entertainment announced its PlayStation Now cloud streaming system at CES, which will allow users to play a video games on their tablets and the PlayStation Vita handheld.

Digiday collected the tweets of some brands who couldn’t resist using #PolarVortex to market their products as extremely cold temperatures swept the country.

Analytics firm Ace Metrix has named Google the most effective television advertiser of 2013, and named its Zeitgeist video Ad of the Year. Here it is in case you missed it:

