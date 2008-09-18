The New WSJ.com: Very Popular With Readers, Very Expensive For Advertisers

Dog bites man, again: Monday was a big day for CNBC, and it was a big day for WSJ.com, the Journal tells Andy Plesser. Tuesday, the day the site officially relaunched, was pretty good, too:



Like so many disasters which have driven news consumption, the earthquake that hit Wall Street on Monday has brought record traffic to the Wall Street Journal Online. Monday set an all time record of two million visitors, a Journal spokeswoman told Beet.TV, citing internal numbers. Traffic on Tuesday was nearly as high, we are told. These are pretty big numbers, considering monthly unique visitors are 17 million, according to internal Dow Jones numbers.

OK. So let’s say you’re an advertiser who’d like to get in front of those readers. How much is that going to set you back? A whole bunch, Rupert Murdoch crowed at Goldman’s conference this morning. The main home page ad — “not too big or too dominant” — goes for $100,000 a day, he says. But that’s a bargain compared to MySpace’s home page, which Rupe says costs an average of $500,000 a day, or up to $1 million for incredibly intrusive, annoying ones.

