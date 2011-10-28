The New, World Mobile OS Order, lead by Google Android

Google’s Search Engine may have been indomitable for long, but the company hasn’t always been lucky in other areas, particularly in Social Networking. However, in yet another field, in the mobile phone OS fray, Google is fast emerging a major market leader; despite making a relatively late, speculation-rife entry. The Wall Street Journal was among the first media outlets to report about Google’s top-secret at the time, ‘mobile phone project’. The Journal reported that the Search giant had developed prototype handsets, and had courted operators like T-Mobile USA and Verizon Wireless.



Understanding Android’s competitiveness in today’s market, takes us a few years back, into Android’s history, which marked Google’s foray into the mobile phone market. Steeped in speculation and cloaked in secrecy, the launch of Google’s Android (after its acquisition of the original developers and their company) was done on an ‘open’ platform, which is the famous Open Handset Alliance. The ‘open’ alliance was forged in secrecy, as Google acquired partners over a period of a year, including some 34 companies at the time of the announcement of the alliance, most of them hoping to beat the tough competition – Apple and Nokia. Today, the alliance, that represents a group of anti-Apple companies, has over 80 members. Many top groups, including Sony Ericsson, Vodafone, Motorola and other underdogs, are part of the mobile phone eco-system feature in the alliance. The open-source philosophy of Android did have its benefits, when the first phone – G1 , in partnership with T-Mobile was launched, it was touted as the closest competitor to Apple.

Much has happened since then, of course, with Android’s share shooting up to 44% in Q3 2010, compared to a meager 3% in Q3 2011. Even in the face of major launches by RIM and Apple, Torch and iPhone 4 respectively, Google’s march in the Mobile market and Android’s gains continued to grow. At the time, as of Q3 2010, Android’s market share was as much as iOS and Blackberry combined. As of this month, Google unveiled Android 4 and two major handsets that carried the software. One of them is Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus, with a 4.65 inch screen and a front-facing camera that uses facial recognition to unlock the camera, thanks to Android 4, that is also being called Ice Cream Sandwich, both the hardware and the software already seem like winner. Motorola has also announced early this month, the revival of its popular handset Razr that will run on Android 3.

With a major chunk of mobile operators on its side, Google Android’s major competitors are Apple, Windows 7 and Blackberry. Somewhere down the competition track is Symbian, with its future unclear. With Nokia’s adoption of Windows 7, Symbian’s future hangs in the balance. Although the company announced earlier this year that the UI-challenged OS will receive upgrades and refurbishments, including 1GHz+CPUs and faster GPUs, for now, it would be relatively safe to assume that Symbian is not a major challenge to Android.

As has been widely reported, Apple sold 17.1 million iPhones in its fourth quarter, and made a $6.6 billion profit, which did not meet analysts’ predictions. Fortunately for Apple, looks like it is set to make up, with some 4 million iPhone 4 S sold in 3 days. Ice Cream Sandwich aka Android 4-toting Samsung Galaxy Nexus has facial recognition phone unlock, which is a leg-up to Apple’s voice recognition. Clearly, in a broad sense, it is an Apple versus Google war, except, given Google’s open source philosophy for Android and its Open Handset Alliance, if Google wins, a lot more companies, almost half of the mobile ecosystem stands to benefit.

In fact, when Google entered the OS market, it allowed developers to see its source code and create applications. While the developers have to be approved, they’re rated by users; a user-based response concept, that had been pioneered by Youtube and taken forward by Google in more ways than one. This came as a huge relief to developers who were being tightly controlled by Apple, and still continue to do so. The Android Market’s predecessor was of course, the Apple App Store, here not only did the company determined the developers that could sell there, it also dictated which applications could be sold. Android’s open forum for selling applications was a huge relief to developers.

While we are talking about competition, what may also be of interest is the indirect way in which Google and Apple have been fighting the patent war. Apple clearly has a grudge against Google-led Android, but it continues to attack Samsung. Publicly, Google seems to stay out of the patent war that its partners from the Open Handset Alliance are fighting. Although, recently South Korean company HTC has filed a lawsuit against Apple in connection with 9 handsets, which the company got from (no prizes for guessing!), Google. Clearly both companies are in an indirect war in the mobile market.

Windows Mobile came under a lot of criticism last year. Android was a formidable competitor and it seemed like Windows just wouldn’t be able to keep up. One of the many problems with Windows 7 was that it charged its manufacturers upwards of $25 to use the OS, which is not even close to Android. However, in recent months, with the patent war in full-swing, manufacturers may look at Windows Mobile as a safe, if not great, alternative. The legal issues with Android has made it a risky proposition, although this is tied to its quick growth – at close to 600,000 activations day. If Windows Mobile grows as quickly, it may lose some of its sheen, as far as legal issues are concerned, as it could attract just as many law suits. Also with Nokia’s adoption of Windows Mobile, the OS may have gathered some traction. The partnership of the Finnish company, which has steadily lost its market share in the mobile industry over the last few years, with Microsoft seems like a partnership of the Underdogs, at least, in the mobile OS space. It remains to be seen, if these two partners, along with other manufacturers who may adopt Windows OS, would be able to create a dent in Google’s Android adventures. Although many experts felt that Nokia’s decision to go with Windows Mobile and not Android was a bad one, especially, in the light of Samsung, which hopped onto the Android bandwagon early on, projected to be the top mobile manufacturer in the future.

While many are happy to write off RIM as unconcerned, looks like the company is not going to take Android’s steady strides and Apple’s success lying down. The launch of RIM’s Torch last year, showed that RIM was making attempts to salvage its Blackberry brand, but its most recent launch is what has everybody talking. A few days ago, RIM announced a new OS that was designed to help developers create applications for its new phones and tablet computer – Playbook. BlackBerry BBX, RIM hopes, will help developers create applications that will keep their customers happy, as a growing number of mobile-phone users have come to expect video, music and browsing capabilities. One of the major causes for Blackberry’s slow growth over the last few years has been due to the rise of Android and Apple, that have lured customers with a wider range of applications. The question specific to this story though, is if RIM will catch up with Android. Our guess is, not in the near future.

