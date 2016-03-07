New York City's $4 billion World Trade Center Transportation Hub is finally open to the public -- take a look inside

Courtney Verrill The transit hub was meant to resemble a bird’s wings.

Nearly 15 years after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the World Trade Center Transportation Hub has now partially opened to the public. The hub serves as a connection between New Jersey’s PATH trains and New York City’s subways, and is located right next to One World Trade Center.

The design for the transportation hub was first revealed in 2004. It was projected to take five years and only $2.2 billion to complete, but after 12 years and many complications, $2.2 billion turned into $4 billion, making the World Trade Center Transportation Hub the most expensive train station ever.

Though the main part of the hub that connects to the PATH trains — known as the Oculus — will now be open, other parts of the hub, such as the retail space, are still under construction.

Take a look inside the $4 billion hub.

The transportation hub has connections to 11 New York City subway lines and the underground PATH trains that connect New York and New Jersey. Courtney Verrill The hub was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, a Spanish architect who has worked on buildings throughout Spain, Switzerland, and Canada. He is currently designing St. Nicholas Church in Liberty Park, another building that was destroyed during the 9/11 attacks. Courtney Verrill Santiago Calatrava talks to press during the opening ceremony of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub on March 3, 2016. The Port Authority gave Calatrava the green light to start building the hub in 2005. The exterior is unique, with a wing-like rib structure that is meant to resemble a bird taking flight. The first pieces of the ribs were installed in 2008, a year before the original projected opening. Courtney Verrill The original design meant for the wings of the hub to open and close -- much like the Milwaukee Art Museum, which Calatrava also built -- but troubles with the budget forced the Port Authority to keep the wings from moving. Courtney Verrill The skylight at the top is retractable. Courtney Verrill The 330-foot retractable skylight will be open on days accompanied by nice weather, as well as annually on 9/11. One World Trade Center is visible through the skylight. Courtney Verrill The glass roof is meant to bring in natural light to the expected 100,000 commuters that will travel through it. Courtney Verrill Although there are no stores in the hub at the moment, there are plans to open up many popular retail spaces in August. Courtney Verrill It's projected to have up to 125 tenants, including popular brands like Apple, H&M, Michael Kors, and Victoria's Secret. Courtney Verrill Parts of the hub are still under construction and will open up in phases. Courtney Verrill The hub opened to the public on March 3. There was an opening ceremony that attracted television networks, tourists, and locals. Courtney Verrill Santiago Calatrava was there, as well. Courtney Verrill People swarmed around the world-renowned architect. Courtney Verrill Cameras and phones filled the air. Courtney Verrill The World Trade Center Transportation Hub is a monument and remembrance of all those who lost their lives on 9/11. Courtney Verrill

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.