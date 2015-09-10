19 more bizarre Google Street View images from around the world

Since it launched in 2007, Google Street View quickly became known for bizarre scenes from around the globe, whether they were funny photobombing seagulls to more sobering scenes of people carrying weapons.
And while the images are fascinating to scroll through, Google Street View continually updates its database, often blurring out many of the offending images or removing them altogether. We can still look at screenshots of two scuba divers chasing the Google Street View car, but the men are now blurred out in Google Maps
So we scoured subreddits like /r/googlestreetviewfinds and /r/FunnyStreetView as well as the Tumblr Fun Google Street Views to see some of the latest bizarre finds around the internet.
Keep scrolling to see the weirdest images you can still find on Google Street View.
Japanese pigeon people are a shocking find on a footpath along the Tamagawa-josui. The picture was taken close to an art school, which could explain the bizarre masks.
This shot makes it look like people are lined up to see the smallest car in the world in Washington DC. It's really just a trick of the camera.
Someone set up a bizarre mannequin pool party in Harcourt, Ontario. This is a little creepy in the middle of nowhere.
Here, a family of four helps each other wheel what appears to be a large stretch of train track in a tiny cart in Krosno, Poland. It looks like they're on a giant see-saw.
A man is turning an old 727 jetliner in Hillsboro, Oregon into his dream home. When you come across it in Google Maps, it just looks like an abandoned plane.
This is a real live corn maze in Canada that you can walk through in Google Street View. It might take you a few tries before you get it right.
I was worried this Manitoba man was passed out in the back of the truck, but he's raising his beer to the Google Street View car. Cheers!
California may be going through a water crisis, but this shot of an exploding fire hydrant in Long Beach, California looks like a geyser.
This is what you'll look like if you climb on top of a Google Street View car in Szczytno, Poland. So handsome.
For some unknown reason, a stuffed animal dog is hanging from its leash off a telephone wire in Buenos Aires. It's a little intimidating.
Some well-timed bird droppings make this building on Los Angeles's Hollywood Boulevard look like it's exploding.
Google Street View has nine cameras, and one of them seems to have captured a mysterious foreign object in its frame. It looks like San Francisco is about to be invaded by a UFO.
Aliens have already landed outside this home in Grey, Maine. The lawn ornament isn't even Halloween related -- this picture was taken in June.
