The New Version Of iTunes Is Out Now

Apple’s newest version of iTunes is available now. You can download it on Apple’s website or if you are a Mac user you can update through the Mac App Store.



iTunes 11th version brings with it new library views to your music, making it look similar to the iPad. A new mini player will also give users more control over their music so you can see what just played and what’s playing next.

The update is free, if you aren’t seeing it yet be patient, Apple is probably rolling it out slowly so its servers don’t get bogged down.

