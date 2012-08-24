Spend Your Next Vacation In One Of These 10 Treehouse Hotels

Photo: Tree House Hideaway

For your next vacation, head into the trees.Treehouse hotels are the latest trend in luxury travel, springing up everywhere from the U.S. to New Zealand.



Rooms can range from $50 to $600 a night, according to The Wall Street Journal. We found some that are as much as $900 a night.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.