Spend Your Next Vacation In One Of These 10 Treehouse Hotels

Photo: Tree House Hideaway
For your next vacation, head into the trees.Treehouse hotels are the latest trend in luxury travel, springing up everywhere from the U.S. to New Zealand.
Rooms can range from $50 to $600 a night, according to The Wall Street Journal. We found some that are as much as $900 a night.
The Tsala Tree Top Lounge in South Africa has suites and villas made of stone, wood, and glass. Rooms range around the $400 a night.
Brazil's Ariau Amazon Towers is the largest group of treetop hotels in the world. The resort offers Amazon packages include a full schedule of activities.
The Winvian in Connecticut has a number of cottages, including one suspended in a tree. Cottage prices range from $499 to $899 a night.
The Tree House Lodge in Costa Rica has a wooden suspension bridge leading to the front door of your hotel room. Rates start at $300 a night for two people.
The Sanya Nanshan Treehouse Resort in the South China Sea offers a beautiful view of the ocean. Rates start at $122 a night.
The Tree House Cottages in Manali, India is a family-run hotel where guests get home-cooked meals. Cottages cost around $50 a night.
The Tree House Hideaway on the border of Bandhavgarh National Park in India has modern rooms, with running water and bathrooms, but maintains an earthy feel. Rooms cost from $253 to $416 a night.
The Redwoods Treehouse in a New Zealand forest is a reclusive place. The pod-shaped rooms hang 30 feet above the ground, and can be rented for up to 30 people.
The Tree House Point hotel in Washington State serves as a two-story vacation home, 30 minutes outside of Seattle.
The Hapuku Lodge in New Zealand has views of the mountains and the Pacific coastline. There are three different sizes of cottages to accommodate couples and families.
