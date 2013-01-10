The New Treasury Secretary Has A Ridiculous Signature For Your Dollar Bills

President Obama has nominated a new treasury secretary. His name is Jack Lew. There are probably all sorts of very important ramifications to this particular selection.



But all anyone (Gawker, NY Mag, etc.) can talk about regarding it is Lew’s hilarious signature.

For good reason.

His hilarious signature is going to be all over our currency.

And his hilarious signature is hilarious.

Somehow this collection of crazy loops is supposed to read as “Jack Lew”:

Sky News producer Alan Strange put it best this morning: It’s “like he’s adding zeroes to the deficit.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.