The New Trailer For The Facebook Movie Is Amazing

Nick Saint

Yahoo Movies has published the first full theatrical trailer for The Social Network, the forthcoming movie about the founding of Facebook, and it’s well worth a look.

The trailer has a lot of the same hilarious dialogue as the two teasers we’ve already seen, but presents them with the video context, and adds some new material.

The best part: the whole thing is set to a children’s choir singing Radiohead’s “Creep”. Well, OK, maybe that’s the only good part. Judge for yourself:

(via The Playlist)

