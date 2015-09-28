The new 'Tomb Raider' game is absolutely stunning

Ben Gilbert

There’s a new “Tomb Raider” game coming in the very near future, November 10, and it’s gorgeous. Just look at this:

The name of this year’s game is “Rise of the Tomb Raider,” and it follows in the footsteps of the last series entry — an origin story of the game’s main character, Lara Croft. 

Let’s find out what makes this year’s “Tomb Raider” so special.

These are the mountains in Siberia where Lara will be spending most of her time in the new game:

Thus the parka:

She's after the ancient city of Kitezh, a mythical city from Russian religious history. Is this it?

But first, before she reaches any tombs or mythological cities, she has to cross the Siberian wilderness:

Luckily, the Siberian wilderness is very pretty too!

But eventually, as these things go, Lara will re-enter the world of tomb raiding:

And digging through said tombs:

And it wouldn't be a 'Tomb Raider' if it weren't a game besieged by wild beasts in the form of both animals and humans:

And secret treasures:

And ornate underground cities:

And miserable, terrifying, underwater exploration:

