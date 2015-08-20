The new TIME cover has a reality check for America

The latest cover of TIME magazine directly tackles the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump.

While some observers have urged the public to ignore the real-estate tycoon, who is surging in Republican primary polls, TIME took a different approach:

The cover story itself, by Michael Scherer, profiles the rise of Trump’s decidedly unorthodox campaign.

“If you want to understand what is happening in the country right now, to get at its shifting id, its calcifying frustrations, its guttural demand for change,” Scherer wrote, “you need only listen to that message of disgust, for the political system, its falsehoods and failures, which has taken Trump to the top of the Republican polls.”

