UNBOXED: The New Tiger Woods Shoes From Nike

In a case of perfect timing, Nike announced that it has a new model of Tiger Woods’ signature golf shoe coming out on June 7.



Woods has been on fire this year, winning four of the seven times he’s teed it up.

Nike sent along a pair for me to review. I’ll get to the review in the weeks to come. For now, I have an unboxing and a snap reaction to the shoes.

I have last year’s model. After putting these new shoes on, and walking around the office, I think new model is more comfortable, and more breathable.

On the looks side of things, though, I have to give the slight nod to last year’s model, at least at first blush.

I don’t know what they’re like on the course, though. I’ll have a detailed report shortly. In the meantime, enjoy some shoe porn.

