The new 'Super Mario' game lets you create your own insane levels, but there's a catch

In the new Super Mario game, “Super Mario Maker,” you can create all sorts of neat stuff. Like this!



And this!



You can create music levels that play songs, puzzle levels that switch up the traditional roles of Mario and his nemesis Bowser, homages to other games, and much, much more. There is one constant, though, across all levels you create in “Super Mario Maker”: you must beat them yourself.

In order to upload a level created in “Super Mario Maker” to the internet, the level must be completed at least once by its creator. This keeps the game’s online cache of user-made levels free of frustrating nonsense.



If “Super Mario Maker” didn’t have this requirement, you could create a level that was just a rigid, inescapable box. You could create a level with a starting platform and a vast, uncrossable abyss.

Simply put: without the completable level requirement, it’s likely that the majority of levels available for download would be no fun at all. Frustrating, even! And Nintendo doesn’t want you to be frustrated. Nintendo wants you to be happy, smiling, and laughing as you play through endless “Super Mario” levels.

Yet, this requirement means that players who create really, really hard levels must also complete those levels themselves. Levels like this one, for instance:

That level is serious business.

Its creator, YouTube user “PangaeaPanga,” spent a considerable amount of time creating it — five hours, actually. Like we said, serious business. What’s more, it took him or her a whopping NINE HOURS to defeat the level. “It took me 5 hours to make this level, it took me 9 hours to beat this level. Here is the hardest ‘Super Mario Maker’ level ever made and completed,” PangeaPanga writes on the YouTube channel.

All this to say: Players beware! If you create the toughest level ever in “Super Mario Maker,” you’d better be able to bring serious Mario skills to it if you wanna share your creation with the world. And hey, if you do, maybe record it so you can share your skills with all of us too!

