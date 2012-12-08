The New Spotify Will Have Even More Ads, The Company Admits

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

When Spotify revamps, a new “Discover” section will give pride of place to advertisers, according to Ad Age’s Jason Del Rey.Spotify already has plenty of ads (just like Pandora). That’s how music streaming companies pay their bills. Famously, Spotify signed a $100 million deal with Coca-Cola.



The new section, for people seeking new music, will look a bit like Pinterest and give advertisers a chance to pay to get their stuff seen inside it, Spotify chief advertising officer Jeff Levick says:

The new section, which Spotify is labelling “Discover,” surfaces content such as songs, playlists, and live-performance videos that Spotify users haven’t discovered yet but which they may like based on their past listening habits. The section is laid out in a visual-driven experience incorporating images and videos in a big-tile grid that has some traces of Pinterest.

“It’s another new canvas for us to look at the right way for brands to participate in the music experience,” Mr. Levick said in the interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.