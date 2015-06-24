The new teen star of 'Spider-Man' once took a powerful turn as a brave kid trying to survive a tsunami

Marvel and Sony announced Tuesday that 19-year-old actor Tom Holland has been chosen to play Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Back in 2012, Holland had a powerful role playing a member of a tourist family in Thailand fighting to survive the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean. Take a look at what this kid can do.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Summit Entertainment.



