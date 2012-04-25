MAP OF THE DAY: The New Silk Road

The old Silk Road was a network of trade routes that opened in the first century BCE when China’s Han Dynasty began trading with the Roman Empire through intermediary states in Central Asia. Trade flourished until the latter part of the 14th century when the Mongol Empire disintegrated.



But in recent years the Silk Road has been reborn in a vast network of roads and railways which has created markets through central Asia.

A Jefferies note yesterday described the benefits that Myanmar can reap from its position in this network.

Behold the New Silk Road:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.