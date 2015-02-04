The new Rihanna song featuring Kanye West and Paul McCartney is really good

Rihanna Kanye West Paul McCartneyYouTube/RihannaVEVO

On Tuesday, Rihanna released the music video for “FourFiveSeconds,”the first single from her highly-anticipated upcoming album, which does not yet have a release date.

Rihanna hasn’t released a new album since 2012’s “Unapologetic.”

A different sound than anything the singer has done before, the new song also features singing from Kanye West, and guitar by Paul McCartney.

Rihanna kanye west paul mccartney GIFYouTube/RihannaVEVO

“Kanye came up with the idea of doing just some real street denim, all-American type look,”Rihanna said last week in a behind-the-scenes teaser video. “Denim never goes out of style. It’s iconic, just like the f—— Beatles.”

The video was shot by photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, a celebrity favourite.

On Tuesday, it was announced the all-star musical trio will perform “FourFiveSeconds” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The performance will mark West’s return to the Grammy stage after a six-year absence, where he will also be performing a solo song. A 21-time winner, West is nominated for two awards, and Rihanna is up for one.

Watch the full music video below:

Watch a behind-the-scenes making of the video here:

