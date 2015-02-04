The new Rihanna song featuring Kanye West and Paul McCartney is really good

On Tuesday, Rihanna released the music video for “FourFiveSeconds,”the first single from her highly-anticipated upcoming album, which does not yet have a release date.

Rihanna hasn’t released a new album since 2012’s “Unapologetic.”

A different sound than anything the singer has done before, the new song also features singing from Kanye West, and guitar by Paul McCartney.

“Kanye came up with the idea of doing just some real street denim, all-American type look,”Rihanna said last week in a behind-the-scenes teaser video. “Denim never goes out of style. It’s iconic, just like the f—— Beatles.”

The video was shot by photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, a celebrity favourite.

On Tuesday, it was announced the all-star musical trio will perform “FourFiveSeconds” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The performance will mark West’s return to the Grammy stage after a six-year absence, where he will also be performing a solo song. A 21-time winner, West is nominated for two awards, and Rihanna is up for one.

Watch the full music video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch a behind-the-scenes making of the video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

