The New Republic's $30 Paywall Goes Up Tomorrow

The New Republic, the American political magazine, is banking on a new subscription plan: They are putting up a $30 paywall starting tomorrow, April 7. Some content on TNR.com will be available for free, including blog posts, online-only columns and some features. But most long-form magazine articles will be kept behind a paywall.



TNR will offer three premium pay plans:

$29.97 for access to all online content.

$39.97 for a year’s subscription to the print edition, digital and e-reader versions, plus online access.

$44.97 for TNR Society, which provides home delivery of the print edition, Web access, online archives, and insider newsletters, articles, and invitations to high-profile events.

The New Republic has a million unique visitors each month. Traffic increased by 30% and total ad revenue tripled during the first quarter, according to the magazine.

But the magazine plans on risking some of those ad dollars and traffic for bundled pricing plans.

Editor Frank Foer said in the release: “Our long-form journalism is the product of intensive reporting and extensive editing, an incredible investment of time and resources. When it appears in print, we put a price tag on it-and we’re committed to doing the same online.”

