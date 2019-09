Photo: Vatican

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the new pope, Pope Francis I only has one lung.He had an infection as a teenager and had to have his lung removed, the AP reports.



The 76 year-old pope is slowing with age, according to the AP, and feeling the effects of only having one lung.

