The New Newsweek.com Is Live

Amid all the ongoing reports of possible buyers and dire finances, Newsweek has some positive news to spin today—a relaunch of Newsweek.com.



Overall, it’s clean and simplistic.

At the top of the page, it features one lead story at a time (like the BP/oil spill piece you see at right), which will be updated throughout the day.

“We want readers to know right away that this is our very best, most interesting offering right now,” Newsweek’s digital editor, Mark Miller, said in a statement introducing the new site.

Other than that, the rest of the homepage basically looks like a blog. That would be Newsweek Now, a reverse crawl of the latest posts and stories.

There are no verticals, but with a little effort you can sort the site by topics or authors.

And on the left is a little widget called The Spectrum, “where we give readers a quick but deep dive into what’s being said around the Web about the major story of the day … Our editors scour the Web and deliver the five smartest takes from commentators coming from all angles.”

Earlier this month, when editor in chief Jon Meacham went on The Daily Show, he said that Newsweek’s digital offerings needed to start taking front seat to the print product, which would become a sort of repository of each week’s best online content.

Perhaps this new website is a first step in that direction. (It’s also one of the first big projects new digital executive editor Gabriel Snyder has worked on since joining the magazine back in April.)

The question is, will the new site boost traffic for Newsweek.com, which has remained relatively flat from the same time a year ago?

Also, we wonder what Newsweek’s potential buyers will think of it. Their first bids are expected to come in on June 2, .

