Internet Passes Newspapers To Become Second-Most Popular Source Of News (After TV)

[A] new report by the Pew Internet & American Life Project examin[es] how people consume news. 90-nine per cent of American adults get news each day, but they are getting it from a wider variety of sources and in many different forms.



The Internet now outranks print newspapers and radio in popularity as a source of news. 60-one per cent of Americans said they read news online, while 54 per cent said they listen to news on the radio, 50 per cent read a local newspaper and just 17 per cent read a national newspaper. One-third of mobile phone owners read the news on their phones.

