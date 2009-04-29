Inside The Coup At MySpace

We got to chatting with a couple sources close to MySpace’s new executive team and learned a three new details. To be absolutely clear, you should treat these nuggets as scuttlebutt and hearsay:



Contrary to an initial report we’ve now updated, we hear new News Corp (NWS) digital boss Jon Miller had plans to replace former MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe with former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta from day one on the job. Then, about two weeks ago, the coup continued as Jon took Owen, Jason Hirschhorn, and Mike Jones out to lunch two weeks ago. All three now hold top managment positions at MySpace.

Jon did not bring in Owen because he wants MySpace to be Facebook. “Big web brands can coexist and that’s going to happen,” says one source. Another says Jon knows “the social network game is over” and that “Facebook has won.”

So instead, expect Jon to lean on News Corp and turn MySpace into a “content portal.” A source close to the team says, “I don’t want to use the word portal,” but admits it’s hard not to. The source describes a MySpace that more deeply leverages content from its News Corp siblings like Page Six, Sky, Fox, and even the WSJ — “a consumer’s digital home in some way.” Now we know why Jon hired Jason Hirschhorn, the MTV veteran who helped develop Sling.com, as MySpace’s new chief product officer.

