The New, Much Brighter Bloomberg.com Launched This Morning

Say goodbye to the dark, 1980s-spaceship-esque, black-and-orange look of Bloomberg.com.



And hello to the new, modern, white-and-orange look of Bloomberg.com, which went live this morning. (Screen grab at right.)

The re-design launched in beta back in April, and you should check out our previous Q&A with Bloomberg.com chief Kevin Krim, who spoke with Business Insider’s Jay Yarow about the plans for the website.

And here’s more about today’s re-launch from minOnline:

In a statement the company says, “In the ongoing debate of free versus paid content, Bloomberg.com is today launching a newly designed site for senior business executives and content can be accessed free of charge.” The new site has a clean blog-like feel and leads with a long column of news stories. A “Market Data” section lists current market prices for stocks, commodities, bonds, interest rates, etc. worldwide.

Bloomberg says it is also the only major news provider to make accessible online a live feed of its TV broadcasts. A “TV” tab from the home page lands the users on a large media player running the current programming from Bloomberg Television as well as a library of recent clips and interviews. Detailed programming schedules are also available here so visitors can see the topics and stories coming up over the next few hours on the feeds. The user can even switch among U.S., Europe and Asian TV feeds. The site also serves Bloomberg’s radio channel live online.

Bloomberg clearly is following a strategy of making its brand’s multi-platform assets available to customers anywhere. It is positioning itself against key competitors like Wall Street Journal an FT, where much of the daily news items and market data are behind pay walls. Bloomberg appears to be using its news and market content as a freemium lead-in for its many premium news services. On the new Bloomberg.com site many of the listings lead to outlines of Bloomberg Terminal and professional news solutions that the company sells to institutions.

