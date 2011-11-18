THE NEW MOGULS

Gawker Media impresario Nick Denton held a star-studded bash at his Soho apartment last night.



The party was thrown in honour of British newspaper The Guardian, which is launching a full-scale assault on the U.S. market with new team based in New York. There were cucumber sandwiches. And samosas.

Former New York Times editor Bill Keller arrived around 7:45 and was immediately surrounded near the bar. Vanity Fair’s Michael Wolff looked spiffy in a sort-of-plaid jacket. John Gapper from the FT sounded smart, as usual. Felix Salmon of Reuters arrived in a puffy down jacket. Gaby Darbyshire of Gawker charmed everyone. A couple of well-groomed and smiley Occupy Wall Street protesters posed for the cameras.

There was a full-scale photography studio set up near the fire, and at some point, someone assembled this motley digital crew and shoved them on the couch.

From left: Chairman and editor-in-chief of Slate Jacob Weisberg, AOL’s Arianna Huffington, The Guardian’s Janine Gibson, Gawker Media boss Nick Denton, and Business Insider’s Henry Blodget.

Photo: Nick Denton

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.