THE NEW MITT: "I'm For The 100%"

Photo: Courtesy of CBS

After insulting nearly half the country by saying that the 47% of Americans who don’t pay federal income taxes are just moochers who refuse to take responsibility for themselves, Mitt Romney has changed his message.Now, he’s for everyone.



“My campaign is about the 100 per cent of America,” Romney said at a campaign event yesterday, reports Jonathan Martin of POLITICO.

Later, in response to questions, he elaborated:

“The last several years, you’ve seen greater and greater divisiveness in this country. We had hoped to come back together. But instead, you’ve seen us pull apart. And politics has driven us apart in some respects. So my campaign is about the 100 per cent of America. And I’m concerned about them. I’m concerned about the fact that over the last four years, life has become harder for Americans.

“I know I’m not going to get 100 per cent of the vote, and my campaign will focus on those people we think we can bring in to support me. But this is a campaign about helping people who need help and right now, the people who are poor in this country need help getting out of poverty, the people in the middle class need help because their incomes have gone down every year for the last four years.”

Hear hear!

And now that Gov. Romney appears open to changing his campaign message in response to voter feedback, here’s hoping he can be convinced to share some details about how he plans to help the poor get out of poverty and stop the incomes of middle class from going down.

Because just cutting taxes ain’t going to do it.

Cutting taxes may–may–create some new jobs, but Romney has offered no explanation of why these jobs will be good-paying jobs. Most of the jobs created in the past several years, during a very low-tax regime, have been low-paying jobs. And in the hope that Romney actually does have a solid plan up his sleeve, I’d love to hear about it.

SEE ALSO: SERIOUS QUESTION: How Will Cutting Taxes Fix The Jobs Problem?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.