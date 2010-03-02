How New Mexico Just Helped Underwater Homeowners Far More Than Anyone In DC

Truthout / CC BY-NC 3.0As the Obama administration works up its 12,487th plan for keeping underwater homeowners in their homes, New Mexico’s legislation had the courage and good sense to do the obvious: let foreclosed homeowners stay in their home as renters. The New Mexico legislature voted to allow homeowners in houses that sell for less than the median price to remain in their home as renters for at least one year following foreclosure.



With this simple gesture, the New Mexico legislature did more for the nation’s underwater homeowners than all the brilliant DC policy wonks have managed to accomplish in the last three years with all their billions of dollars. The legislature gave low- and moderate-income homeowners security in their homes. They didn’t make them jump through hoops and prove to bureaucrats that they were worthy. They didn’t make them genuflect before loans servicers or bankers.

The legislature gave homeowners the right to stay in their home. And, bingo, now every low- and moderate-income homeowner in the state knows that the bank can’t just throw them out on the street. And now the banks may also think more seriously about loan modifications, since they can’t just throw a foreclosed homeowner out on the street. This law doesn’t cost the taxpayers any money. It also doesn’t require any government bureaucracy. It’s easy to see why it’s a nonstarter in Washington.

Fortunately, this one doesn’t have to go through Washington. Every state in the country could follow the lead of New Mexico. If legislators are tired of seeing people thrown out on the street, if they are tired of seeing foreclosed homes sit vacant and ruin whole neighborhoods, they can just grant underwater homeowners in their state the same rights as homeowners in New Mexico.

Of course, this will mean bucking the banks. The banks don’t see any reason that they should suffer just because they made bad loans in the middle of the housing bubble. The banks feel it is especially unjust that they should suffer since they have spent so much money buying politicians who will gladly funnel them taxpayer dollars for mortgage modifications under the guise of “helping homeowners.” The whole point is to keep the homeowners paying money as much as possible as long as possible.

Who cares that underwater homeowners will never get any equity in their homes and that they are paying far more on their mortgage than they would ever pay in rent? The interests of the banks can’t be held hostage to the welfare of homeowners.

So what if homeowners’ debt burdens are dragging down the economy? It is not the banks’ problem if mortgage payments leave consumers little money to spend in other areas. Bank profits are more important than sustaining the recovery.

That may be the view in Washington, but apparently this view did not win out in New Mexico. At last, a group of legislators were prepared to take serious action to address the problems created by the collapse of the housing bubble instead of just repeating silly platitudes about the importance of homeownership.

Of course, other legislatures can and should go beyond the provisions of the New Mexico statute. This act ensures homeowners the right to stay in their home for one year with the possibility of staying longer on a month-to-month basis. It would be desirable to provide greater housing security to foreclosed homeowners by extending the right to rent over a longer period such as five to 10 years. This would give foreclosed homeowners enough time to get back on their feet, to let their kids finish school and in other ways get their life in order. After all, it wasn’t their fault that Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke were too dumb to recognise the largest housing bubble in the history of the world.

But the New Mexico legislature’s measure is a great step forward. Washington may be controlled by people who can only think of ways to help banks, but the New Mexico action shows that at least in some states people can get elected who have other priorities. We should hope that this is the beginning of a series of state-level measures to really help homeowners.

