The New Mexico Football Player That Was Arrested For Wearing Baggy Pants At An Airport Will Not Be Charged

Photo: Raul Lieberwirth/Flickr

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors will not file charges against a University of New Mexico football player who was arrested after wearing saggy pants on a plane at San Francisco airport.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe announced Wednesday his office had reviewed the June 15 arrest of Deshon Marman and determined criminal charges were not warranted.



Marman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, battery of a police officer and obstruction after police say he refused to leave the US Airways flight on the captain’s orders.

According to airline officials, Marman was asked repeatedly to pull up his pants but did not listen. They say he was exposing a body part.

Marman’s attorney has denied that his client’s skin was showing. He has accused the airline of racial discrimination. Marman is African American.

