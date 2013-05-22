The New 'Man Of Steel' Trailer Is A Creepy Warning Message About Superman

Warner Bros. is getting creative with its “Man of Steel” ad campaign.



Remember the creepy ad for “Man of Steel” back in April?

Warner Bros. just released an extended version of that promo as a new trailer for the Superman film.

Check out the voice-over from villain General Zod (Michael Shannon) telling the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) to surrender.

“Man of Steel” opens June 14 in theatres and stars Cavill, Shannon, Amy Adams, Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe, and Diane Lane.

There were a lot of great moments you probably missed watching the first time through.

Did you catch the following?

Superman’s laser vision.

General Zod taking Superman out with a beam.

Superman’s epic scream.

And Superman buried in a pile of skulls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.