The New 'Man Of Steel' Trailer Is A Creepy Warning Message About Superman

Kirsten Acuna

Warner Bros. is getting creative with its “Man of Steel” ad campaign.

Remember the creepy ad for “Man of Steel” back in April?  

Warner Bros. just released an extended version of that promo as a new trailer for the Superman film.  

Check out the voice-over from villain General Zod (Michael Shannon) telling the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) to surrender. 

“Man of Steel” opens June 14 in theatres and stars Cavill, Shannon, Amy Adams, Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe, and Diane Lane.

There were a lot of great moments you probably missed watching the first time through.

Did you catch the following?

Superman’s laser vision.

henry cavill man of steel superman laser vision

General Zod taking Superman out with a beam.

general zod

Superman’s epic scream.

superman epic scream

And Superman buried in a pile of skulls.

Superman buried in skulls man of steel

