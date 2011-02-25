The New MacBook Pros Are Speed Demons

Today, on Steve Jobs’ birthday, Apple updated its MacBook Pro line with much faster models. But you probably already guessed that. Unsurprisingly, they’ve now got Intel’s Light Peak tech (renamed as Thunderbolt), which can transfer data at 10Gb/s. Plus, a new HD camera for FaceTime, which costs $1 from the Mac App Store.



Inside, the three models (13, 15 and 17-inch) are running on dual-core and quad-core Intel processors and AMD graphics, with upgrades naturally available for each model. The 13-inch model will cost $1,199 with a 2.3 GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5 and 320GB hard drive, or $1,499 for a 2.7 GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5 and 500GB hard drive.

The 15-inch model comes with a 2.0 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7, AMD Radeon HD 6490M and 500GB hard drive for $1,799, otherwise pick up a model with 2.2 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7, AMD Radeon HD 6750M and 750GB hard drive for $2,199.

The largest of all, the 17-incher has a 2.2 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7, AMD Radeon HD 6750M and 750GB hard drive, and costs $2,499. [Apple]

Unfortunately they’re still the same size, shape and weight as the previous generation, which includes the trackpad. The possibility of a larger trackpad had been thrown around, but it seems Apple chose not to remake the wheel when it comes to aesthetics, this time ’round.

This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

